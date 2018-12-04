Only small cargo carriers would be allowed in village roads, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 4:45 PM

Stating that village roads are not strong enough to bear the load of large cargo vehicles, Banerjee said that these are causing damage to such streets.

She asked the local authorities to put up barricades at entry points to village roads to stop plying of large transport vehicles. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said that up to four-wheeled cargo carriers would be allowed in village roads in the state to avoid damage to these streets from larger transport vehicles.

Banerjee said that it has come to her notice that large trucks are using these village roads to bypass toll booths on highways to avoid payment of tax.

“I want the police, panchayat and other local bodies to jointly ensure that large trucks do not enter village roads and damage these,” the chief minister said during an administrative review meeting in West Midnapore district.

She asked the local authorities to put up barricades at entry points to village roads to stop plying of large transport vehicles.

Stating that village roads are not strong enough to bear the load of large cargo vehicles, Banerjee said that these are causing damage to such streets.

“The state government spends a lot to construct the roads and we cannot bear the burden of repairing these roads owing to damage caused by large transport vehicles which take village roads to avoid paying toll tax on highways,” she said.

Banerjee also asked the district and block land reforms officers and officers in-charge of police stations to take steps to stop illegal sand mining.

“I want the anti-corruption unit to keep vigil and take strong action,” she told state security advisor Surajit Kar Purakayastha.

She said that it has been a trend that after a directive is issued, steps are taken for a few months after which such activities start again.

The chief minister said vigil must continue round the year to stop illegal sand mining from river beds, causing large-scale erosion.

Taking up the issue of dearth of doctors in government hospitals in the districts and local health centres, Banerjee said that chief medical officers of districts have been permitted to appoint local doctors on part-time basis.

She said that good remuneration packages for such service given by the doctors on part-time basis at state-run hospitals have been fixed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Only small cargo carriers would be allowed in village roads, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition