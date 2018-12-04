Only small cargo carriers would be allowed in village roads, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

She asked the local authorities to put up barricades at entry points to village roads to stop plying of large transport vehicles. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said that up to four-wheeled cargo carriers would be allowed in village roads in the state to avoid damage to these streets from larger transport vehicles.

Banerjee said that it has come to her notice that large trucks are using these village roads to bypass toll booths on highways to avoid payment of tax.

“I want the police, panchayat and other local bodies to jointly ensure that large trucks do not enter village roads and damage these,” the chief minister said during an administrative review meeting in West Midnapore district.

She asked the local authorities to put up barricades at entry points to village roads to stop plying of large transport vehicles.

Stating that village roads are not strong enough to bear the load of large cargo vehicles, Banerjee said that these are causing damage to such streets.

“The state government spends a lot to construct the roads and we cannot bear the burden of repairing these roads owing to damage caused by large transport vehicles which take village roads to avoid paying toll tax on highways,” she said.

Banerjee also asked the district and block land reforms officers and officers in-charge of police stations to take steps to stop illegal sand mining.

“I want the anti-corruption unit to keep vigil and take strong action,” she told state security advisor Surajit Kar Purakayastha.

She said that it has been a trend that after a directive is issued, steps are taken for a few months after which such activities start again.

The chief minister said vigil must continue round the year to stop illegal sand mining from river beds, causing large-scale erosion.

Taking up the issue of dearth of doctors in government hospitals in the districts and local health centres, Banerjee said that chief medical officers of districts have been permitted to appoint local doctors on part-time basis.

She said that good remuneration packages for such service given by the doctors on part-time basis at state-run hospitals have been fixed.