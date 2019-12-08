Only Rahul Gandhi can lead Congress: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo. File

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward. Rahul Gandhi had quit as president of the party following the Congress’ poor show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his mother Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief of the party.

“If there is any future leader, it’s Rahul Gandhi. No one else but Rahul Gandhi. He is honest and takes responsibility. He took responsibility (for the party’s performance) after the Lok Sabha elections and resigned,” Baghel said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, said, “We have a working committee for a century now. They decide on who will be the president. So, I can’t answer this question.”

“Rahul Gandhi took responsibility of Lok Sabha poll results and resigned. Mrs (Sonia) Gandhi came back at the helm. Since the return of Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president, the party is performing better. This indicates that there is a change,” Singh said at the event.