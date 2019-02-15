Only lip service: China once again blocks India’s bid to designate JeM founder Masood Azahar as global terrorist

At a time when countries from across the globe have come together to condemn the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, Pakistan’s all-weather ally China is the only country that has not condemned the cowardly act. On Friday, Beijing once again stalled India’s bid to list Pakistan-based founder of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations.

“China has noted the reports of suicide terrorist attack. We are deeply shocked by this attack. We express deep condolences and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

“We firmly oppose and strongly condemn all forms of terrorism. We hope relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability,” Geng added.

When asked about China’s stand on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, he said, “As for the issue of listing, I could tell you that the 1267 Committee of Security Council has a clear stipulation on the listing and procedure of the terrorist organisations. JeM has been included in the Security Council terrorism sanctions list. China will continue to handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner.”

The latest response from China came in reference to the external affairs ministry’s appeal to all UN Security Council members to list Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

China is a permanent member of the UNSC. It is the only nation at the United Nations which has openly supported terror group JeM and its chief Masood Azhar. It has repeatedly used veto power to foil India’s bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist. According to its argument, there is no consensus in the UN on this issue.

On Thursday, a JeM sucide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 200 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy that was going to Srinagar from Jammu. The incident took place on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama.