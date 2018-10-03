Only Lenin, Stalin in Tripura textbooks: CM Biplab Deb says will introduce NCERT syllabus in schools

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

Arguing that the existing school textbooks and syllabus only taught about ex-USSR leaders Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin and did not have much about national leaders, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that a new syllabus and revamped study material will be introduced in schools on the lines of the NCERT syllabus. These books, Deb said, will carry more information on Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and former President Late APJ Abdul Kalam, among others.

Addressing an event at the Tripura University on the occasion of its Foundation Day, the chief minister said that the syllabus of schools and colleges seems to have been “suggested by a political party”.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that these days its very tough to see Indian history in textbooks. They mostly have stories about Lenin, Stalin, and the Russian Revolution. The state government is working to introduce NCERT syllabus in school textbooks from the upcoming academic year, he said.

In June, state education minister Ratan Lal Nath had observed that Tripura lags far behind in terms of education. He had also said that the ruling BJP-IPFT government would introduce NCERT syllabus from Class I to VIII in the current academic year.

The Chief Minister had also said that the process of preparing books and other study materials as per NCERT syllabus has already begun. He added that the task for this has already been handed over to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Earlier in June, Tripura’s former Governor Tathagata Roy had said that history books in the state had “distortions” and also claimed that some major incidents in history were suppressed in those books.