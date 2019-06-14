Only five per cent water left in dams in Nashik district

By: |
Published: June 14, 2019 7:02:33 PM

Fifteen out of 24 water reservoirs in Nashik district have gone dry and the overall water stock in reservoirs has dwindled to five per cent of the capacity, officials said Friday.

The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 1,146 mcft at present.

Fifteen out of 24 water reservoirs in Nashik district have gone dry and the overall water stock in reservoirs has dwindled to five per cent of the capacity, officials said Friday. The Gangapur dam, the main water source for the Nashik city, has only 11 per cent water stock left, they said.

The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 1,146 mcft at present. The pre-monsoon rainfall in the district from June 1 to June 14 was 292.1 mm, compared to 436 mm during the same period last year, officials said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Only five per cent water left in dams in Nashik district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop