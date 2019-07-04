Only 8.87 pc water left in dams across Maharashtra, down from 18.7 pc year ago

There are a total of 3,267 dams in the state. (File)

There is only 8.87 per cent water stock in dams across Maharashtra as of Thursday against 18.7 per cent a year ago, officials said. Following a bad monsoon last year, the state government had declared drought in many parts of the state as early as October, while the rains were delayed this year. There are a total of 3,267 dams in the state.

Aurangabad division is the worst-hit with 0.56 per cent water storage in 964 dams. There is 0.25 per cent storage in 45 major dams, 0.8 per cent in 81 medium dams and 1.19 per cent in 838 minor dams in the division. There is zero per cent storage in dams such as Paithan dam in Aurangabad district, Mazalgaon and Manjra in Beed district, Yeldari and Siddeshwar in Hingoli, Lower Terna and Sina Kolegaon in Osmanabad and Lower Dudhana in Parbhani, officials said.

In Nagpur division, there is zero per cent storage in Gosikhurd and Bawanthadi dams, Dina in Gadchiroli district, Chankapur, Kadwa, Tisgaon, Punegaon and Bham dams in Nashik, Khadakpurna in Buldana, Isapur in Yavatmal, Ujani in Solapur, Wadaj, Yedgaon, Ghod and Pimpalgaon Joge in Pune.