Online survey calls for discussion in Parliament on independence of important bodies

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 2:22 PM

Around 69 per-cent respondents in an online survey conducted by a community social media platform called for a debate on the independence of bodies such as the Election Commission and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the Winter Session of the Parliament commencing Tuesday.

Around 69 per-cent respondents in an online survey conducted by a community social media platform called for a debate on the independence of bodies such as the Election Commission and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the Winter Session of the Parliament commencing Tuesday. The survey conducted by ‘LocalCircles’ was attended by more than 28,000 respondents, said a statement of the social media platform.

In the survey, 85 per cent participants felt that it is critical for Parliament to effectively function in the upcoming Winter Session. “Sixty nine per cent participants wanted that Parliament should debate maintaining independence of institutions like Election Commission, Central Information Commission (CIC), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG),” it said.

The survey also questioned the participants to identify five critical Bills for the upcoming Winter Session. Majority of the respondents listed the instant ‘triple talaq’ bill (85 per cent), Motor Vehicle (amendment) Bill (83 per cent), Consumer Protection Bill (81 per cent), Women’s Protection Bill (68 per cent), and Personal Laws (amendment) Bill (68 per cent)- as critical legislations for the Parliament session.

The respondents spread over 235 districts of the country, included 28-per-cent females, it added.

