Online sales: Bouquets …

78%
consumers checked reviews of e-commerce websites before shopping online this festive season
39%
consumers preferred Flipkart for shopping this Diwali
Flipkart & Snapdeal
controlled major market share despite the presence of international players, Indian websites
Mobile phones & consumer electronics
were the top selling products
55%
said they preferred phones to reach out to customer support
FLIPKART
emerges as the most-preferred choice by consumers for online shopping this Diwali
… & brickbats