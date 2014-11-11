Online sales: Bouquets …

78%

consumers checked reviews of e-commerce websites before shopping online this festive season

39%

consumers preferred Flipkart for shopping this Diwali

Flipkart & Snapdeal

controlled major market share despite the presence of international players, Indian websites

Mobile phones & consumer electronics

were the top selling products

55%

said they preferred phones to reach out to customer support

FLIPKART

emerges as the most-preferred choice by consumers for online shopping this Diwali

… & brickbats