Online fraud? Junk! Sonakshi Sinha ordered Bose headphones from Amazon, but this is what she got

By: | Updated: December 13, 2018 8:32 PM

Actress Sonakshi Sinha ordered a pair of Bose headphones online from Amazon and wasn't impressed as she ended up getting junk instead.

sonakshi sinha, bose headphones, amazon, online fraudSonakshi Sinha gets ‘junk’ instead of headphones. (Photos from Twitter)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha ordered a pair of headphones online and wasn’t impressed as she ended up getting junk instead.

“Hey Amazon India! Look what I got instead of the Bose headphones I ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit… but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesn’t even want to help, that’s what makes it even worse,” Sonakshi posted on social media.

She even posted a photograph of the box.

“Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal). Don’t worry, I’m selling, not Amazon, so you’ll get exactly what you’re ordering,” Sonakshi added with sarcasm.

