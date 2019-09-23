Onion prices, new street lights: Arvind Kejriwal gets his poll game on ahead of Delhi elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Soaring prices of onions in the capital and the numerous dark spots in various areas of the city are on top of the list for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party steps into elections next year in a bid to retain power after a resounding mandate in the 2015 assembly elections. With prices of onions reaching sky high, Kejriwal announced today that his government was taking steps to reduce the price of the commodity in the national capital. The CM said that his government will not only procure onions but will also try to supply it at Rs 24 per kg through mobile vans.

“We are procuring onions and we will try to supply it at Rs 24 (per kg) through mobile vans. Tenders have been floated for this,” the chief minister said on Monday during a press meet.

Onion prices in Delhi touched Rs 57 per kg on Monday, as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry. On Sunday, the Centre said it it was looking into ways to reduce the hike in the price of the crop. Retail prices have increased in the national capital as well as and other parts of the country due to disruption in supply in wake of heavy monsoon rains in the in several states.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said his government is also looking to end the dark spots in the capital with a street light scheme. Under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Street Light Yojana, the AAP government is looking to install over 2 lakh street lights.

“To end dark spots in Delhi, ‘Mukhya Mantri Street Light Yojana’ will be implemented in the city under which 2.1 lakh street lights will be installed. These lights will be controlled by sunlight sensor,” he added. The new scheme will be applicable under the domestic power tariff.

Pointing out that street lights will be put up just the way CCTV cameras were set up, he added, “Street lights will be set up across the city, just as the way CCTV cameras are being put up. Wherever there are dark spots in the city, households can give permission to build street lights at his house just like in the case of CCTV cameras.” The government hopes to begin this exercise from November 1.