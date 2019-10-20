Onion price rise: BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal, says crisis is ‘artifical’

Vijender Gupta claimed that the issue of “shortage of onion” points to a “scam in the system”. (Reuters)

Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused the Delhi government of creating an “artifical crisis” of onions in the city. Gupta, also Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, in a press conference, claimed that the issue of “shortage of onion” points to a “scam in the system”, and said BJP leaders and workers will soon gherao the chief minister’s residence to lodge a protest on the issue.

“On October 1, the AAP government placed the order for onions from the central government, and then on October 4 cancelled it. They also refused to send representatives to Nasik to see the stock. Kejriwal and his government are misleading people,” Gupta alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP or the Delhi government. The Delhi government must tell why are they “neither taking the stock from the central government nor distributing it from their FPS (Fair Price Shops)”.

The Kejriwal government “misguided people” and “we appeal to people to join our protest,” Gupta said, adding that an “artificial crisis is being created” by the AAP government.

Former AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra and Anil Bajpai also addressed the press conference. Mishra also alleged that an “artificial crisis” was being created and “it smells of a scam” that must be probed.