ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, rescue ops underway

A helicopter carrying seven passengers and two pilots today made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) rig at Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High, the company said in a tweet. Six passengers have been rescued so far and an operation was underway, it added.

Six of the nine persons have been rescued so far and attempts are on to bring the others to safety, the company official said.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations. The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear.

Other details too were awaited.ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.

“#Helicopter mishap in #Arabian Sea near #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in #Mumbai High; carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots. Four rescued. Rescue operations in full swing,” ONGC tweeted.