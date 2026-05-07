Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday changed the display picture of his X (formerly Twitter) account to an image reading ‘Operation Sindoor’, paying tribute to the valour and bravery of the Indian armed forces as India marked one year of the military action against Pakistan.

The Prime Minister later posted on X: “A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during Operation Sindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security.”

Adding to it PM Modi wrote, “It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our national security. Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.”

A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during #OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026

The anniversary has once again brought attention to the broader strategic shift associated with Operation Sindoor. From precision strikes on terror camps to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and enhanced air defence preparedness, officials and security experts now view the operation as a major turning point in India’s security doctrine.

Operation launched after Pahalgam terror attack

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives. Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to ANI, the strikes destroyed nine major terror launchpads and eliminated more than 100 terrorists. Key targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s main training centre in Muridke.

Rajnath Singh calls Operation Sindoor a ‘symbol of resolve’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the armed forces on the anniversary, describing Operation Sindoor as a “powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness”.

“On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation,” Singh wrote on X.

He added that the operation reflected “unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services”.