One year of CM Yogi Adityanath: UP minister says government ‘just focused on temples’, not poor

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has all its focus on building temples and is little concerned about the poor. “The UP government is just focused on temples, and not on welfare of the poor. The same poor who voted the Government to power. There is a lot of talk but little change on the ground,” Rajbhar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Accusing the BJP of not following coalition dharma, Rajbhar threatened to boycott voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 23. “If I don’t get to speak to BJP President Amit Shah, I will boycott the voting for Rajya Sabha elections,” Rajbhar said. “Yes we are part of the government and of NDA but BJP is not following coalition dharma, I have been expressing my concerns,” he said, adding that BJP men are roaming around in “intoxication of winning 325 seats (BJP ke log 325 seat ke nashe mein pagal ho kar ghoom rahe hain).”

Rajbhar, in a separate conversation with PTI, said his party is undecided on which party to support in the Rajya Sabha elections. “…How can I tell you that whether we will be voting for the BJP or any other party in the Rajya Sabha elections? We are yet to take a final stand on this,” Rajbhar told PTI.

Speaking on whether his party will cross-vote, Rajbhar said, “We are in alliance, and if they do not discharge the alliance dharma, should we go to them and say that please take our vote?”

Rajbhar’s comment came on a day Chief Minister Adityanath celebrated his government’s one-year in power. On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also slammed Adityanath government. BSP chief said the duration of one year of Yogi government has left a bad mark on the state, and as a result, BJP “were given a befitting reply in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections.”

“People of state are expressing their anger towards BJP government from time to time, in upcoming General elections, BJP will be in a bad condition,” Maywati said. “Instead of celebrating one year of Uttar Pradesh government they should seriously do self-introspection of their failures. This is my advice to them,” Mayawati said further.