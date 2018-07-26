One year at Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Ram Nath Kovind passed 89 bills, hosted 44 world leaders, 90k visitors

Indian President Ramnath Kovind (IE)

President Ram Nath Kovind completed one year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday. Having taken charge of the top constitutional position on July 25 in 2017, Kovind’s candidature was seen as a political push by the Bharatiya Janata Party to counter the opposition’s charge of being anti-Dalit. One year in office, Kovind’s tenure has seen no controversy and he has tried to take forward the efforts of Pranab Mukherjee to bridge the gap between the people and the President.

To commemorate Kovind’s one year in office, the President’s office released a video on Twitter, underlining the feats undertaken by the commander-in-chief. From hosting international leaders to his official visits abroad, his outreach to the people of the country and his official engagements, the video seeks to inform of all that the President has done in the past one year.

Across the World:

The President hosted 8 state visits by Presidents and Monarchs from across the world, which included his counterparts from Seychellois and Vietnam. He became the first Indian President to undertake three consecutive state visits to African countries of Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia. He also became the first Indian President to visit Equatorial Guinea and Swaziland, and the Zambia visit happened after a gap of 29 years.

President Kovind also hosted 10 ASEAN heads of states and governments on Republic Day 2018. Along with 34 other global leaders from 5 continents, in the past one year.

Kovind became the first Indian President to visit Djibouti, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland, Suriname and Cuba, six of the ten countries he had travelled to in the past one year.

Within India:

Kovind addressed 27 convocations across the country, which included convocations of University of Madras, Goa University, Aligarh Muslim University, the University of Delhi along with those of IITs and other prestigious organisations. Kovind also visited the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and conducted a discussion with the scientists of the Indian Institute of Science and meeting with several Vice Chancellors of the central universities.

In the first year in office, President Kovind co-hosted the first International solar Alliance with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ISA has nearly 121 member countries lying in the ‘Sunshine Zone’ between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, the main aim of which is to phase out fossil fuel consumption and pave way for the solar energy.

The video released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan states that the President undertook 53 domestic visits across 27 of the 29 states of India, in 52 weeks since he took the office. His unwavering focus on the North East continued, as he became the first President to visit six of the eight North Eastern sister states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura. And also the Second president to reach Siachen Glacier.

#PresidentKovindAtOne glimpses of the Presidency over the past 12 months pic.twitter.com/Jy3x3GOhJc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2018



The Democracy:

Ramnath Kovind passed 30 bills of the Union Government, which includes Journalist Act bill, SC/ST promotion bill, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education and several other bills relating to the elite educational institutes of the country. 59 bills of the states were also passed by him.

He also appointed eight Governors of the state and one Lieutenant Governor.

He also gave away 86 Padma Award, 576 Defence awards, 1777 Police awards.

Rashtrapati Bhavan: