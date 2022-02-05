One year after its stunning debut, AAP faces setback in Gujarat as its five corporators join BJP in Surat

On February 3, Gopal Italia had alleged that some close-aides of BJP leader CR Patil were trying to intimidate the Aam Aadmi Party corporators.

Almost a year after its stunning debut in Surat Municipal Corporation Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a jolt in the diamond city as five of its councillors have joined the ruling BJP. While the corporators left AAP claiming ill-treatment and discrimination, the AAP refuted the charge. AAP’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia said that the five corporators had left because the party did not accept their demand of giving them the freedom to make money by illegal means.

Those who joined the BJP are Vipul Movaliya of ward no. 16, Ruta Kakadia of ward no 3, Jyotika Lathia of ward no. 8, Manisha Kukadiya of ward no. 5 and Bhavna Solanki of ward no. 2 of the Surat Municipal Corporation. They joined the BJP in presence of Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and state general secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela.

Talking to reporters at BJP headquarters, Solanki who hails from a Dalit community, claimed that members of the SC, ST and OBC face discrimination in the AAP. “While AAP leaders make tall claims, the SC, ST and OBC workers like me face discrimination in the party. When we tried to raise a legitimate issue concerning our voters, we were asked to remain silent. Senior leaders used to collect money from corporators to celebrate their birthdays,” Solanki alleged.

Another corporator Manisha Kukadiya said, “People sitting in the Surat AAP office stopped us from doing our work. We were even stopped from meeting the mayor to make a representation about issues. I want to tell the people of Surat that we are joining the BJP so that we can serve you in a better way.”

On February 3, Gopal Italia had alleged that some close-aides of BJP leader CR Patil were trying to intimidate the Aam Aadmi Party corporators. It may be recalled that marking AAP’s first major victory in Gujarat, 27 AAP candidates had won municipal elections in February last year. The BJP had retained power in the civic body by winning 93 seats, the AAP had emerged as the only opposition party.