One-time financial aid of Rs 50,000 given to 21,235 families of Covid victims: Delhi minister

The Delhi government has provided a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to 21,235 families that lost their near ones to COVID-19, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Monday. Separately, 9,484 of the 12,668 applications received have been approved for a monthly pension of Rs 2,500, he said at a press conference here.

Under the “Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana”, the Delhi government has been providing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of all the coronavirus victims in the city and a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to households that have lost the sole breadwinner and to children orphaned due to the pandemic.

“A total of 25,100 applications have been received for a one-time financial aid of Rs 50,000. So far, 21,235 families have been given the assistance,” Gautam said.

Around 2,500 families did not avail the scheme due to various reasons, while around 1,500 will receive the aid soon, he added.

In most cases, the refusals came from financially well-off families, Gautam said.

He said the city government has approved 9,484 of the 12,668 applications received for the monthly pension of Rs 2,500.

Of the applicants, 7,955 have already started receiving the pension, he said, adding that 1,120 applications are under verification in the revenue department.

Gautam underlined that the government has been disbursing pensions as soon as the verification process is complete and the pendency is negligible.

The health department has contacted all the households that have lost at least a member to Covid. So far, the Delhi government has disbursed a total compensation amount of Rs 4.06 crore under the scheme, the minister said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, in a statement, said the compensation disbursement process has been streamlined and simplified.

“We have made every effort to make the documentation burden as light as possible for the applicants. SDM offices and their teams have been directed to carry out door-to-door verification as well,” it added.