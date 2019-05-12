One should tour region to know drought woes: Sharad Pawar taunts Maharashtra CM

By: |
Updated: May 12, 2019 11:04:20 PM

During his dialogue, the chief minister gave several directions to the officials, including starting works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in the drought-affected areas, and according to sanction to such works within three days.

drought regions, maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra, news, india news, severe droughtOne should tour region to know drought woes: Sharad Pawar taunts Maharashtra CM (Source: File Photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Sunday took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying the severity of drought in the state cannot be understood by making phone calls alone, and those in power should tour the region and meet people to know their woes. Pawar’s statement comes in the wake of Fadnavis holding a dialogue with collectors, sarpanchs (village heads) from different parts of the state through “audio bridge” technology on mobile phone to discuss issues related to drought.

During his dialogue, the chief minister gave several directions to the officials, including starting works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in the drought-affected areas, and according to sanction to such works within three days. “Anyone can seek information by making phone calls. But politicians in power should tour the region and meet people to understand their problems,” Pawar said in Satara where he met people facing severe water scarcity.

“I am going to seek an appointment with chief minister in the coming days once I am done with my meetings with the drought-affected people. I will discuss issues related to drought and measures to overcome it,” the former Union minister said. Meanwhile, Fadnavis has directed all the guardian secretaries to visit their respective districts to keep a tab on the implementation of the drought relief work. The guardian secretaries have been directed to submit their reports by May 21, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

“The chief secretary will submit a detailed report on the drought and its severity in the state by May 21. The state could finalise a plan and may expand its reach of tanker-based water supply in the villages,” an official in the CMO.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. One should tour region to know drought woes: Sharad Pawar taunts Maharashtra CM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition