One security personnel killed, 3 injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed and three others were injured in an IED blast triggered allegedly by Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 12.30 pm in Rabdipara village when a team of DRG personnel was out on a routine search operation, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha told PTI.

When the patrolling team reached Rabdipara, around 500 km from state capital Raipur, the ultras triggered the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that left four jawans injured, he said.

On being alerted about the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the site to evacuate the injured to Sukma town, he said.

“Constable Gyandhar Pradhani succumbed to his injuries during the evacuation,” Sinha said, adding the three others were admitted to Sukma hospital and will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.