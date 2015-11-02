OROP: Retired paramilitary personnel protest at Jantar Mantar

The retired paramilitary personnel are holding a demonstration at the Jantar Mantar here today demanding One Rank One Pension (OROP) benefits and other privileges under the ex-servicemen category.

“Our major demands to the government are the granting of OROP to paramilitary veterans like military personnel, exemption of serving troops from contributory pension scheme and extending full benefits to these forces under the ex-servicemen category,” said Ex-servicemen Welfare Association national general secretary P.S. Nair.

“The association has already sent a memorandum to the government in this regard and failing to get any reply we have decided to begin the protest here,” he added.

Nair said that they have been waiting for over a decade for implementation of their demands.

The association claims to have the support of a maximum number of state chapters in this regard and has even met senior government leadership for the same.

“The agitation will be held for three to four days and if the government does not listen to us we will begin a large action from March next year,” Nair said.

There are about nine lakh personnel serving in these forces working under the Union Home Ministry while there are an equal number of retired personnel and their families in the country.