‘One person’s ego…’: Yogendra Yadav says PM Modi solely responsible for deadlock between Centre and farmers 

Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing stalemate between the Centre and farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws, Jai Kisan Morcha founder Yogendra Yadav said that the PM had made it a “prestige issue” and stone-walled the negotiations.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Yadav said: “The only negotiation, the only dialogue that needs to take place is between the Prime Minister of India and Mr Narendra Modi. He needs to sit in front of a mirror and ask himself – “Is my ego all that important? Do crores of farmers matter less than my personal ego?”

“If that conversation takes place in five minutes, then I am sure the resolution will take 10 more minutes; this is the only negotiation that is remaining and it is very sad that one person’s ego and prestige is coming in the way of resolution,” he added.

Almost a dozen rounds of talks have already been held between the Centre and farm unions, but no common ground has been reached with the protesting farmers not ready to budge from their demand of repeal of farm laws along with a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

In the 10th round of negotiations, the Centre made a big climbdown when it offered to suspend the laws and form a joint committee to find solutions.

Later in April this year, the Supreme Court had appointed a three-member committee to review the farm laws, speak to the protesting farm unions and recommend the possible amicable solutions to end the stalemate. The panel had submitted the report to the top court in May.

The farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since last November. The three contentious farm laws were stayed by the top court on January 12.

In February this year, PM Modi had made a fervent appeal to the protesting farmers, urging them to end the agitation and give a chance to the farm laws. He had also promised that the new laws will not affect the MSP system. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” he had said.