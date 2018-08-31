One of the abducted kin of cops released by militants in Kashmir

Representative Image: PTI

One of the five relatives of policemen kidnapped last night by militants in south Kashmir was released today, sources said. The released man was related to a police man from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

Mohammad Shafi Mir, brother of Constable Nazir Ahmad, was released by the terrorists at an unknown location this afternoon, the sources said. They said Mir, who was kidnapped by the terrorists last night from his house, reached home, much to the relief of the family members.

The outlaws have been targeting the family members of policemen in south Kashmir and have kidnapped eight of them over the past 48 hours. The militants kidnapped the nephew of a deputy superintendent of police from Trenz area in Shopian district, a police official said.

Adnan Ahmad Shah (26) was abducted by militants from his home late last night, the official said.

In another incident, son a police officer was kidnapped by the ultras from his home in Wathoo village of Shopian, he said. Yasir Bhat, whose father is presently on Hajj pilgrimage, was kidnapped late last night.

The terrorists also threatened to set afire the house of a constable at Berthipora in Shopian, the official said. The terrorists began kidnapping policemen’s relatives from some areas in south Kashmir. Five of them were abducted in Kulgam and Anantnag districts yesterday.

The militants’ action came on a day when the NIA arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin amid reports that some relatives of active militants have been detained by police for questioning. The security forces had gone on rampage on Wednesday after killings of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir by militants and damaged some houses belonging to them.

Unconfirmed reports said the total number of kidnapped family members of policemen has reached 11 but police said the details and circumstances in which the relatives of the police personnel were abducted are being ascertained. “Some incidents of abduction have come to the notice of police in south Kashmir. We are ascertaining the details and circumstances. In due course it shall be placed in public domain,” the spokesman said.