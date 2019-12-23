One of India’s neighbours deliberately wants to create trouble in country, especially in J&K: VP Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi | Published: December 23, 2019 11:30:41 AM

Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools based in and around Srinagar, he said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there is no question of any compromise on that.

jammu kashmir, venkaiah naidu, Srinagar, PoK, Pakistan“We are trying to resolve the dispute on PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) issue with the neighbour,” Naidu said without mentioning Pakistan during the interaction at his residence here. (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said one of India’s neighbours deliberately wants to create more trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools based in and around Srinagar, he said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there is no question of any compromise on that.

“We are trying to resolve the dispute on PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) issue with the neighbour,” Naidu said without mentioning Pakistan during the interaction at his residence here.

