One of a kind! Haldwani teacher sets up book bank to help poor students

So far, the bank, which is being run by Vipin Chandra, has provided more than 800 books to poor students.

Published: September 19, 2018 4:41 PM
In a noble move which could shape up the future of thousands of children, a teacher from Haldwani has set up a book bank for helping underprivileged students. So far, the bank, which is being run by Vipin Chandra, has provided more than 800 books to poor students, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on his initiative, Chandra told ANI: “I opened it on my 25th marriage anniversary, gradually people joined to take this initiative forward.”

The concept of a book bank is not new to India. In 1991, Sri Sumati Vishal Educational Trust had set up a book bank in Chennai to help engineering students as their books were quite expensive. Later, the Trust started providing books to arts and science students as well.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Trust provides books for most branches of engineering, including electronics and communication, electronics and electronics and instrumentation. Students can borrow books for BSc computer science and visual communication, BCA, BCom, BBA and BA economics, the report said.

“Ever since we launched, about 17,000 students so far have used our books that span more than a lakh in number. Initially, after catering to engineering colleges, we have now let the floor open for arts and science students as well so that the initiative reaches a wider audience,” a volunteer with the trust had told TOI.

