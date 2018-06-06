‘One nation one poll’ to be a reality? Modi’s idea gets Adityanath’s backing, here’s what Uttar Pradesh government proposes

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with PM Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘one nation, one poll’ idea even as the government has come up with suggestions for implementation of simultaneous state and national elections. State cabinet minister Sidhartha Nath Singh-led seven-member committee submitted a report on Monday in this regard, Principal secretary (information) Avaneesh Awasthi said on Tuesday.

The report, which was first submitted to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has been sent to the Centre, reported The Indian Express. The committee, in its report, has proposed common electoral rolls for local, state and national elections on the lines of PM Modi.

Stressing that the panel was formed following PM Modi’s call for the country’s larger benefit, CM Adityanath said, “When elections take place repeatedly officials get busy, development works to stop and attention is diverted.”

“In the world’s biggest democracy, we should ensure we do not end up spending five years on elections. We contest elections for five years. When the state elections are over, Lok Sabha polls follow. When Lok Sabha polls end, then there are local body elections,” Adityanath said in a statement.

The panel has come up with an idea that the terms of some of the state assemblies be curtailed and others extended. It added the elections to the assemblies, whose terms are ending before December 31, 2021, should be held along with the 2019 national election and those whose elections are due before the Lok Sabha polls. It has also said that December 2021 will mark the mid-way from the first sitting of the next Lok Sabha. Elections for assemblies, whose terms end after December 31, 2021, can be held simultaneously with the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Elections are due in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. Elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bihar could take place with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Apart from these, the report has proposed that local bodies can join the common electoral cycle from 2029 since linking them would take time. The panel has proposed linking of Aadhar with voter IDs to remove duplication, according to the IE report.

The UP government’s move comes after the the Election Commission of India came up with the proposal of “one year one election”. The poll body has ideated the proposal in its reply to a letter shot off by the Law Commission on April 24.

In the letter, the Law Commission had wanted to ascertain the ECI’s views on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections across the country. Apart from this, the Law Commission had sought the poll body’s stand on 15 sociopolitical and economic issues and five Constitutional matters. Law Commission felt that these issues must be addressed before holding the multiple polls at the same time.