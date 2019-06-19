One Nation One Poll: Opposition decides to give PM Modi’s all-party meeting a skip – Who’s in and who’s out

The all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss his bold idea of conducting simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections is lilely to witness a lukewarm representation from the Opposition with many top leaders from the camp deciding to give it a miss. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are among the Opposition leaders who are expected to give the brainstorming session a miss. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president MK Stalin, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are the other prominent Opposition leaders who will be skipping the Wednesday meet. Mamata Banerjee was the first among the Opposition ranks to announce that she would be staying away from the meeting. The TMC supremo\u2019s decision comes against the backdrop of a heightened tussle between the ruling party and the BJP in West Bengal after the saffron party made inroads into the eastern state during the Lok Sabha elections. TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao said that his is a federal front and will only maintain constitutional relations with the Centre. KCR will be sending his son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao to the meeting. All the heads of political parties who have representation in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been invited for today\u2019s meeting. Also, invitations have been extended to parties who have no representation in the Parliament. The BSP has 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha. After deliberations and meetings with parties from the UPA-alliance, the Congress has also decided to skip the meeting, news agency PTI reported citing party sources. AIADMK, NDA's ally, hasn't announced it's participation yet. "One Nation One Election is an issue which needs to be discussed in detail. There are various ramifications of this decision. AIADMK will make its decision vocal in meeting in Delhi today," AIADMK leader D Jayakumar was quoted as saying by ANI. Among those who have backed Modi's one nation, one election idea, are BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and CPM general Secretary Sitaram Yechury. While Patnaik voiced his support for simultaneous polls during the Niti Aayog Governing Council meet last week, Yechury on Tuesday announced that he has decided to attend the meeting called by the PM. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal will be present at the meeting. Newly elected Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also said that he would be present at the meeting in Delhi. PM Modi had first floated the idea of 'One nation, nation election' during the term of the previous Lok Sabha. He renewed his call after assuming office for a second term as he believes elections at regular intervals put an additional burden to the state exchequer and also prevents governments from implementing welfare schemes when the model code of conduct is implemented. The agenda for the meeting also include celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all the MPs on Thursday.