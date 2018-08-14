‘One nation one election’: To implement Modi’s grand idea, BJP pitches polls in 11 states with 2019 Lok Sabha elections

In order to give a major push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling holding assembly elections in at least 11 states, majority of them ruled by the BJP, along with the Lok Sabha polls slated to be held in the first half of 2019. According to reports, the states that may go to polls next year are – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Mizoram.

Barring Andhra and Mizoram that are ruled by the TDP and Congress, respectively, all the other states have said that they support the idea of holding simultaneous elections.

The tenure of Assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will end in January next year. These three states are currently ruled by the BJP. According to reports, the government may recommend Governor’s rule for a brief period in these states to facilitate holding elections simultaneously.

Likewise, the tenure of Mizoram Assembly will end in December this year. Currently, the northeastern state is being ruled by the Congress. The party is, however, opposed to the idea of holding simultaneous elections.

Reports say that assembly polls in other states Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra – all ruled by the BJP, may be advanced to give a shape to the PM’s idea.

Janata Dal (United) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is in power with support from the BJP, has also given his consent to holding simultaneous elections. Assembly elections in Bihar were previously held in November 2015, almost 18 months after the 16th Lok Sabha polls held in May 2014. Accordingly, the tenure of the current Assembly will expire in November 2020. But talks of advancing assembly elections are doing the rounds in the state.

The remaining three states Andhra Pradesh (ruled by TDP), Odisha (BJD) and Telangana (TRS) are anyway scheduled to go to polls along with the parliamentary polls. However, the TDP of Chandrababu Naid that quit the BJP-led NDA earlier this year over special status demand, is opposed to the concept of simultaneous election.

Talks around this gathered momentum after BJP president Amit Shah wrote to the Law Commission advocating holding Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in one go. In his letter to the Commission on Monday, Shah said that simultaneous elections will help the government in checking expenditure and ensure that the nation is not in ‘election mode’ throughout the year.