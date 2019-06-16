‘One nation, one election’: PM Modi convenes meeting of all parties’ chiefs on June 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of chiefs of all parties having representatives in both Houses of the Parliament on June 19. The meeting has been called to discuss 'one nation, one election'. Apart from this, a discussion on the celebration of India's 75th year of independence in 2022 is also on cards, along with 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year. According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, the PM has also called a meeting of Members of the Parliament to discuss these issues on June 20. Earlier on Sunday, an all-party meeting was called, in which Opposition parties demanded that issues like unemployment, farm distress and drought be discussed in both Houses of the Parliament. Chaired by the prime minister, the meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and TMC leader Derek O'Brien. Azad, while speaking to reporters after the meet said his party was not against those bills that are in the interest of the public. He added that should be a discussion on farmers distress, unemployment and drought. The Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha also called for early conduct of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President's rule at the moment. He asserted that elections for Lok Sabha elections can be held then why not state polls. He went on to allege that the Centre wants to run the state through the governor. Speaking at the meeting, Trinamool Congress' Darek O'Brien pointed out that that the Women's Reservation Bill be brought immediately in the session. The bill seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in Lok Sabha as well as state Assemblies. The first session of Parliament after Lok Sabha polls will be held from June 17 to July 26.