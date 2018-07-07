One nation, one election: Law Commission pushes for simultaneous polls, to hold discussions with political parties

The Law Commission will hold deliberations with all recognised national and state political parties on the idea of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. According to reports, many of the seven national and 49 regional parties are expected to take part in the discussions that will be held today and tomorrow in Delhi. The Commission had earlier written to all the parties seeking their views on the matter and invited them to participate in the discussions on July 7 and 8 on the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections.

The Commission has already prepared a draft paper on ‘Simultaneous Elections – Constitutional and Legal Perspectives’. In its draft, the panel has recommended several amendments to the Constitution and the Representation of People’s Act, 1950 to hold elections together.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Election Commission’s repeated claim that it is capable of holding simultaneous elections, provided that the legal framework and logistics were in place. The Law Commission is of the view that before undertaking a reform, all stakeholders must be taken into confidence.

It should be noted that besides the BJP and Congress, many regional political parties are participating in the two-day meet. They are Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, BJD, AIADMK, DMK, RLD, SAD and others. The Commission has said that it is open to receive views of parties even after this meeting which concludes on Sunday. The Commission will hold one-to-one meeting with each of these parties and has allotted separate time schedule.

The Commission has said that it is acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘call to start a constructive dialogue’ on the matter. Modi who took over as the PM in May 2014, had been pitching for holding elections simultaneously to cut the expenses and give more free hands to the governments to work.