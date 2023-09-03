scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

‘One nation, one election’ concept an attack on our Constitution: Digvijaya Singh

When asked in this regard, Singh told reporters in Indore that this is an “insult of the former president who is given such work of lesser importance”.

Written by PTI
Digvijaya Singh
The Union government has formed a high-level committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies. PTI

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said the idea of “one nation, one election” is an attack on the Indian Constitution and said the need of the hour is to have the “one nation, one income” plan to reduce the income gap between the poor and rich.The Union government has formed a high-level committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

Also Read

When asked in this regard, Singh told reporters in Indore that this is an “insult of the former president who is given such work of lesser importance”.Queried whether all elections should be held simultaneously, Singh said, “This is an attack on our Constitution. Tejashwi Yadav (Deputy CM of Bihar) has given a very good statement that instead of ‘One Nation, One Election’ there should be ‘One Nation, One Income’.

Also Read

Reduce the gap between poor and rich”.In reply to a question about DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Singh said he doesn’t understand Tamil.Udhayanidhi Stalin has alleged that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened ‘Sanatan Dharma’ to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquito, and said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Also Read
More Stories on
Congress

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 18:59 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS