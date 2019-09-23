One Nation, One Card: Amit Shah proposes multipurpose card with Aadhaar, Passport, bank accounts and more

Amit Shah proposes idea of multipurpose card with all utilities like Aadhar, passport, driving licence and others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed the idea of a multipurpose card for citizens of the country with all utilities like Aadhar, passport, ration card, driving licence and others. Speaking at an event in Delhi, he also said that Census 2021 data will be collected through a mobile application. This would be the first time when the exercise will be conducted from paper to digital format.

“We can have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. This is a potential,” he said while laying the foundation stone of a new building of Registrar General of India (RGI) which is the nodal agency for conducting the Census.

“A digital application, an app will be used for population census in the year 2021. It will be transformation from paper to digital census,” the BJP president said. He added that an app is being developed for collecting the data in phones.

The government, he said, will spend Rs 12,000 crore on the preparation of National Population Register (NPR) and census, which is the highest among all the census conducted so far in the country. Shah also said that there should also be a system in place that when a person dies, the information is updated automatically in the population data.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in March this year issued a notification that the census 2021 exercise would be carried out with March 1 as reference date. For Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date would be October 1, 2020.