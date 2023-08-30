One killed in fresh violence in Manipur as mob attacks Kuki-Zo village

One person was killed as fresh violence erupted in the Khoirentak village of strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday morning. According to reports, miscreants attacked Kuki-Zo village at nearly 10 am.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Jangminlun Gangte. He was killed when the village volunteers retaliated in response to the attack with heavy firing.

Meanwhile, four militants belonging to different outfits were arrested in separate operations and arms and ammunition were seized from them, police told PTI on Tuesday.

The four militants were identified as one insurgent each of the NSCN(IM) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and two overground workers of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamyanba Khuman faction) from Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, a police statement read.

Search operations were conducted by security forces in fringe and vulnerable areas of the five valley districts, it said.

Earlier on August 27, unidentified men torched three abandoned houses in New Lambulane locality in Manipur’s capital, Imphal.

In another incident on the same day, unidentified men snatched three weapons from the security personnel guarding the residence of former health and family welfare director K Rajo around 2 am.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur nearly four months back on May 3.