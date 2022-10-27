One killed, 15 passengers injured in bus-truck collision on Delhi-Jaipur highway

One killed, and 15 passengers were injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that the private bus that was carrying 30 passengers had rammed into a truck from behind near Binola village at around 5:30 AM, news agency PTI reported.

The bus was enroute Delhi from Jaipur.

The bus driver, Praveen, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

Police said that the truck driver had suddenly applied brakes due to which the bus had crashed into the vehicle. The truck driver fled from the scene.

A police team led by inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station along with a fire brigade team rescued the injured. The bus driver who was stuck between the two vehicles was pulled out by the team.

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, the SHO said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused.