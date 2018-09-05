One drowned, 23 missing in boat capsize in Brahmaputra river in Assam, says official

The incident occurred when the engine of the boat developed a snag and hit a rock near the bank of the Ashwaklanta Temple around 2 pm, he said. (ANI/Twitter)

One person drowned and 23 others are missing after a motorised country boat, carrying about 36 passengers, capsized in the Brahmaputra river near here on Wednesday, an official said. Twelve people swam to safety, and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and NDRF personnel have recovered one body so far, Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kamal Kumar Baishya said, adding that rescue operations were underway. The incident occurred when the engine of the boat developed a snag and hit a rock near the bank of the Ashwaklanta Temple around 2 pm, he said.

Only 22 passengers had valid tickets and the boat was overcrowded, with 18 motorcycles on it, Baishya, who was supervising the rescue operations at the site, said. According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children among the passengers.