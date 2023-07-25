scorecardresearch
One dead, two injured as cement blocks collapse at factory in Telangana’s Suryapet

The accident took place when a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed at the factory workers standing below in Telangana’s Suryapet.

Written by India News Desk
The accident took place when a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed at the factory in Suryapet district. (Image: Screengrab/ANI)

At least one person has died and two people have sustained injuries in a major accident at My Home cement factory in Telangana’s Suryapet district.

According to the preliminary information, the accident took place when a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed at the factory in Mellacheruvu Mandal of Huzurnagar.

Kodad DSP Venkateshwar Reddy told The Indian Express that one person died and two others sustained injuries in the accident that took place at around 12.30 pm. The injured persons are under treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to Kodad police, the work of laying slabs on the sixth floor was underway when the concrete mixture that was being lifted to the top floor collapsed on the workers standing below at the under-construction multi-storeyed structure at the cement factory.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 16:41 IST

