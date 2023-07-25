One dead, two injured as cement blocks collapse at factory in Telangana’s Suryapet

At least one person has died and two people have sustained injuries in a major accident at My Home cement factory in Telangana’s Suryapet district.

According to the preliminary information, the accident took place when a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed at the factory in Mellacheruvu Mandal of Huzurnagar.

VIDEO | Several feared dead in a major accident at My Home cement factory in Mellacheruvu village in Telangana's Suryapet district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/K77JRSVRWw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2023

Kodad DSP Venkateshwar Reddy told The Indian Express that one person died and two others sustained injuries in the accident that took place at around 12.30 pm. The injured persons are under treatment at a nearby hospital.

#WATCH | Telangana | Several feared trapped in an accident at a cement factory in Mellacheruvu village in Suryapet district. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/iZ4xXrUThQ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

According to Kodad police, the work of laying slabs on the sixth floor was underway when the concrete mixture that was being lifted to the top floor collapsed on the workers standing below at the under-construction multi-storeyed structure at the cement factory.

