One blind trust with WhatsApp, Facebook contact and this woman lost Rs 71,000 in a flash – Here’s what happened

The 32-year woman said that she came in contact with accused who has been identified as Bobby when she wanted to buy a parrot. (Photo: Reuters)

In a shocking case of online fraud, a Bengaluru woman was made to pay Rs 71,000 for her love for parrots. Surprised? Here is what happened. The victim, who has been identified as Shrija D lost Rs 71,000 to a conman. The incident came to light when the victim approached the cyber crime police and stated her ordeal. The 32-year woman said she came in contact with the accused, who has been identified as Bobby, when she wanted to buy a parrot, according to a Times of India report.

The victim further stated that while discussing the purchase, Bobby shared his Facebook account and WhatsApp number after which Shrija believed he was a genuine seller. It was between June 21 and June 23 when the two were haggling over the price of the parrot. It was then that Shrija struck a deal to buy the bird and agreed to transfer the amount to Bobby’s account. A number of different account numbers were given by the accused to the victim to transfer the money. As suggested, Shrija transferred the money through netbanking. Soon after the money was transferred, Bobby became unavailable for any sort of communications.

Neither did she get the parrot nor could she talk to the seller about the same, once the amount of Rs 71,000 was sent. Shrija D even tried to contact Bobby via WhatsApp but failed in her attempts. It was then on July 25 that she approached the police after realising that she was duped by the man.

The report said a case of cheating and various sections of the Information Technology Act 2000 has been registered by the Cyber Crime Police against the accused Bobby and they are now verifying the bank details that were given to the victim by him.