Onam bonanza: Kerala announces Rs 4,000 bouns for government employees, teachers

Kerala will grant Rs 4,000 as a bonus for those who have a salary up to Rs 27,360

Onam Bonanza: The Kerala government on Saturday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for government employees and teachers for the Onam festival, news agency ANI reported. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government will grant Rs 4,000 as a bonus for those who have a salary up to Rs 27,360, the news agency said citing an official order. It further said that those above the limit will be eligible for a festival allowance between Rs 2,750.

