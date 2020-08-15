  • MORE MARKET STATS

Onam bonanza: Kerala announces Rs 4,000 bouns for government employees, teachers

Published: August 15, 2020 7:17 PM

Onam Bonanza: The Kerala government on Saturday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for government employees and teachers for the Onam festival, news agency ANI reported. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government will grant Rs 4,000 as a bonus for those who have a salary up to Rs 27,360, the news agency said citing an official order. It further said that those above the limit will be eligible for a festival allowance between Rs 2,750.

“Kerala government announces the Onam festival bonus for government employees and teachers. As per the order, the government will grant Rs 4,000 as a bonus for those who have a salary up to Rs 27,360. Those above the limit will be eligible for a festival allowance between Rs 2,750,” the news agency reported.

(More details awaited)

