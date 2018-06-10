On Yogi Adityanath order, damages done to Akhilesh Yadav’s previous residence: Samajwadi Party

Visuals from govt bungalow which was recently vacated by ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: ANI)

Samajwadi Party on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and BJP. This comes after BJP slammed SP over the alleged damage caused to the government bungalow where former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav used to reside. It also accused the state government of maligning the image of Akhilesh Yadav in public. Speaking to news agency ANI, Samajwadi party leader Sunil Yadav said, “After handing over keys of the government bungalow, the damages inside the premises was ordered by CM Yogi Adityanath himself. This was done just to malign Akhilesh Yadav’s image in public because CM is frustrated after losing a series of by polls.”

A verbal war started on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP). According to officials, the government accommodation was left in a bad shape with missing water taps, broken taps, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings, broken tiles. The swimming pool, cycle track and kitchen were also damaged. The officials of the state Estates department gave the media access to the bungalow after Akhilesh Yadav handed the keys to it. The government house is situated on Lucknow’s Vikramaditya Marg.

The ruling BJP has accused former Chief Minister of damaging the property “out of frustration”. UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi asked the Samajwadi party to explain why the tiles at the bungalow were uprooted. “The damage done to the bungalow before it was vacated by Yadav shows his frustration,” Tripathi told PTI.

Speaking to ANI, Swatantra Dev Singh, a minister in Adityanath government said, “Removing of ACs and tiles shouldn’t have been done because these are government property. He has violated SC order. Investigation needed.”

Speaking to The Indian express, Tripathi said, “One would understand if they took air-conditioners, but even electric bulb holders and tiles are missing. The broken tiles cannot be used again, which shows he acted out of frustration, just like a kid…”. He added, “Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath Singh and Mayawati’s bungalows had no such damage.”

Reacting to Tripathi’s comment, Samajwadi party has also hit back. Opposition leader in state assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary accused the Yogi Adityanath government of maligning the image of Akhilesh Yadav. “Despite several inquiries into (Akhilesh)’s projects, like Lucknow-Agra Expressway, they could not find any corruption or any lacunae,” Chaudhary told IE.

While another SP leader Sunil Singh Sajan said the government is misguiding the people of the state. “This is an attempt by the Yogi Adityanath government to misguide the people of the state and tarnish Akhilesh Yadav’s image. The reason is that after the electoral losses in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana and Noorpur, Akhilesh Yadav’s popularity is increasing, and it has given cause for worry to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.” Sajan told PTI.

Except for ND Tiwari, all other former chief ministers of the state have vacated their official bungalows. The Estates department had served notices on Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath Singh, Mayawati and ND Tiwari, asking them to vacate houses allocated to them as former CMs by June 2.