On Women’s Day, Samajwadi Party names 3 women candidates including Dimple Yadav for Lok Sabha elections

Samajwadi party announces its first list today. (Photo: Twitter/Akhilesh Yadav)

The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls which includes three women. Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh president Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting the election from Kannauj seat.

Other women candidates in the list are Usha Verma, who will contest from Hardoi and Poorvi Verma from Lakhimpur Kheri.

Among other six candidates announced, Samajwadi Party has fielded its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri. Other members of the Yadav family and Members of Parliament Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav would be contesting from Badaun and Firozabad respectively.

On Thursday, the Congress had announced the name of Saleem Iqbal Shervani as its candidate of Badaun.

The list has the signature of party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. Describing Mainpuri as “safest” seat, the party has chosen Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from there. He is currently the MP from Azamgarh.

Mulayam Singh had represented Mainpuri in 1996, 2004 and 2009 in the Lok Sabha. During the last general election, he contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri winning both. His victory margin in Mainpuri was a record 3.64-lakh vote.

Other SP candidates are Kamlesh Katheria (Etawah), Bhailal Kol (Robertsganj) and Shabbir Valmiki (Bahraich). Akhilesh Yadav had twitted photo of women candidates on the occasion of International Women’s Day.