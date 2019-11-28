On visit to Amaravati, former CM Chandrababu Naidu greeted with slippers and stones by farmers

Chandrababu Naidu greeted with slippers and stones by farmers

TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu faced a massive protest by farmers when his bus in which he was traveling along with party leaders reached Venkatapalem. The TDP leaders are on a day-long tour to Amaravati to protest against the YSRCP government’s stance on the capital city. The party has alleged that Rs 17 crore was spent on refurbishing the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s residence while zero was spent on the capital city.

According to news agency ANI, a slipper was hurled towards the bus when it reached Venkatapalem. Farmers blocked the road and raised slogans against him. A stone was also hurled towards the bus. It said that the farmers were backed by the ruling party.

Protesting farmers were carrying black placards and raised slogans against Naidu. Naidu is the Leader of Opposition in the current Assembly. Farmers said that when Naidu was the CM, he did nothing for the welfare of the farmers, adding that they were betrayed by him in the name of capital city development.