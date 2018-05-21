On top of the world! Shivangi Pathak, 16, becomes youngest Indian woman to climb Mount Everest

Shivangi Pathak, 16, becomes youngest Indian woman to climb Mount Everest. (Image: Facebook/ Shivangi Pathak)

A 16-year-old girl from Haryana has become the youngest Indian woman to climb the Mount Everest – world’s highest peak on May 17, 2018. Shivangi Gupta, born in Haryana’s Hisar, has climbed Mount Everest, proving women can conquer every hurdle to achieve their target. Speaking to ANI, Pathak said she gets the inspiration from Arunima Sinha, who is the first Indian amputee to scale the nearly 29,000 ft peak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Pathak’s achievement and congratulated her. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Stupendous accomplishment. Congratulations to Shivangi.”

Stupendous accomplishment. Congratulations to Shivangi! https://t.co/tsINI206xq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2018

Pathak had reached Kathmandu in April from where she started her journey to the Everest.

“I am here to fulfill my childhood dream. I have my only mission to conquer every mountain on this beautiful planet,” said Shivangi Pathak last month, reports NDTV.

Pathak had completed her courses in mountaineering from Delhi’s Jawahar Institute of Mountain. Earlier, she also participated in different High-altitude training programmes in Kashmir’s glacier.

Earlier this month, four tribal students from Maharashtra had successfully climbed Mount Everest. The selection process for mountaineering course had started in July 2017. Around 60 students have applied for the said course out of which 45 were selected. After further shortlisting, 13 of them were sent for advanced training in Jammu’s Leh before selecting the final team for the expedition.

Nepal Tourism Department has permitted around 346 mountaineers from Nepal and foreign teams this year.