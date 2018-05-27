On top of the world: Know about the Indian bravehearts who scaled Mount Everest, earned Modi’s attention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation in ‘Mann ki Baat’ (PTI)

In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated the bravehearts from India who scaled the Mount Everest and been on the top of the world recently, braving their age and many other shortcomings. A team of five tribal students from an Ashram School in Chandrapur, Maharashtra climbed the world’s highest mountain peak on May 16. Maneesha Dhurve, Pramesh Ale, Umakant Madhavi, Kavidas Katmode and Vikas Soyam – the students never even heard of the Everest before they were approached by the authorities with the idea. The five were among 10 students selected by the authorities under ‘Mission Shaurya’. The students started their training from August 2017, and scaled various peaks in Wardha, Hyderabad, Darjeeling and Leh-Ladakh, before attempting to climb the Everest.

Shivangi Pathak, a 16-year-old, from Hisar, Haryana became the youngest Indian woman to scale Everest from the Nepal side. After completing basic and advanced mountaineering courses from the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Kashmir, she participated in different high-altitude training in Kashmir glaciers and finally approached an Agency in Kathmandu to take her to the world’s highest mountain, reported TOI. The climber whom the PM, referred as ‘Beti Shivangi’ in his address, scaled the Everest on May 25.

PM Modi also mentioned Ajit Bajaj (54) and his daughter, Deeya Bajaj (24) – the first ever father-daughter duo to ascend Everest. They reached the summit on May 16. Deeya, a graduate in Environmental Science from Cornell University, New York, and her father, a Padma Shri awardee for his contribution to the growth of adventure tourism, started training for the Everest since a year back, reported NDTV. Before climbing the highest peak, the duo went on four trial expeditions in France, Nepal and two in Ladakh. Another over 50-year-old climber, Sangeeta Bahal, who scaled the Everest on May 19 also did not escape the Prime Minister’s attention.

In the 44th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’, Modi also remembered the group from the Border Security Force who climbed the mountain to promote the ‘Clean Ganga Campaign’. Not only that, on their way down, the jawans removed loads of trash littered on the route towards Everest and brought them down. The Prime Minister applauded the deed saying, “it displays their commitment towards cleanliness and the environment.”

The PM also congratulated the six Indian woman Commanders who went on a voyage around the globe in INSV Tarini and came back to the country on the 21st of May, after a 250-day journey; and the bravehearts, especially the women, who have had conquered the planet’s highest mountain peak in the past.