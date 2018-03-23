On the cards: Three-hour cap on tourist visits to Taj Mahal starting April 1

The time limit to visit the Taj Mahal will also apply for those who book tickets online.

Planning to visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra? Then you might get a lot of time to visit other places in the city as well. Starting April 1, the ASI or the Archaeological Survey of India is planning to provide a time cap on the entry tickets to the Taj Mahal. As of now, there is no limit on the time you spend admiring the iconic monument. What’s more, you may have to shell out more money for the time you spend at the Taj Mahal beyond the specified time limit.

As per a report published in the Hindustan Times, Bhuwan Vikram Singh, the superintending archaeologist for the Archaeological Survey of India in Agra confirmed the decision and said that things will change starting as early as April 1. Singh said that the tickets issued by the monument will have the time mentioned on it. Tourists visiting Taj Mahal can stay up to 3 hours from the time mentioned on the ticket. The ASI official further explained that the three hours will not overlap with the closing time. That means that the timings of the monument will continue as per existing schedule.

The time limit to visit the Taj Mahal will also apply for those who book tickets online. However, people booking the tickets online will find themselves in luck as they will be able to book the tickets for a specific time-slot of three hours. As for the people spending more than the stipulated time to visit the Taj Mahal will have to pay more according to the ASI official.

The ASI official said that to have a proper headcount for those who are visiting the Taj Mahal every day, zero value tickets will be issued for children up to 15 years of age. He also clarified that no notification has been issued regarding an additional ticket of Rs 200 for those who want to visit the mausoleum of the Taj.

Singh firmly said that no extra money is to be paid for entry to the main mausoleum at the Taj as of now, however, after the issuance of the notification, it will be implemented. As of now, the ticket to enter the Taj Mahal is Rs 40 for an Indian national. For a foreign national, the ticket to see the Taj Mahal is Rs 1,000.