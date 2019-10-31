On Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, Modi invokes Article 370 abrogation, sends tough message to Pakistan

PM Narendra Modi speaks in Kevadia on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 144th birth anniversary. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Article 370 gave support to separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a gathering in Kevadia of Gujarat on the occasion of National Unity Day to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi said that Article 370 of the constitution was acting as a wall and that wall has now been demolished.

“It (Jammu and Kashmir) was the only place in the country where Article 370 was present. In the last three decades, over 40,000 people got killed and several mothers lost their sons due to terrorism. Now this wall of Article 370 has been demolished,” he said.

“The country decided to abrogate Article 370, which had only given separatism and terrorism to Jammu and Kashmir,” the Prime Minister added.

“I dedicate the decision of abrogation of Article 370 to Sardar Patel,” he said.

The Prime Minister also trained guns at Pakistan without naming it and said that those who can’t win wars are trying to “destroy our unity”.

“Those who can not win wars against us, they are challenging our unity. But they forget, despite yearning for ages, none has been able to vanquish the spirit of unity within us,” he said.

Watch video: Statue of Unity: World’s tallest statue in India completes a year; top facts



The Prime Minister also referred to the recently conducted BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said that it sent a strong message of political stability in the state.

“For the first time after Independence, the BDC election took place (in Jammu and Kashmir) last week. A total of 98% voting was recorded. This participation sends a strong message of unity and political stability come into Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

PM Modi also thanked people of the country for participating in the Run for Unity event in different cities and villages to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel who is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India. The day is celebrated as National Unity Day.

“I thank every citizen for participating in this programme. India is known for ‘unity in diversity’. It is our pride and our identity,” he said.