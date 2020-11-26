On Samvidhan Diwas, Law Minister flips through pages of original Constitution – Here’s how it depicts Indian culture

Ravi Shankar Prasad shared twelve such pages from the original Constitution describing what each one had depicted.

Constitution Day 2020: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday flipped through the pages of the original Constitution, underlining how it was filled with powerful images of India’s culture and heritage. In a series of tweets, the law minister shared the various images of Indian culture, Gods and Goddesses, Vedic Civilisation, emperors like Akbar and Vikramaditya. Prasad shared twelve such pages from the original Constitution describing what each one had depicted.

“On the occasion of #Samvidhan Diwas, see for yourself how the pages of the original Constitution were filled with powerful images of India’s cultural and civilisational heritage. These images were drawn by famous painter Nand Lal Bose on the suggestion of our founding fathers,” the law minister said.

What Law Minister shared from the original Constitution

Citizenship chapter has a painting of a scene from Vedic Ashram (Gurukul) depicting age old heritage of Vedic civilisation.

Fundamental Rights chapter has a painting on conquest of Lanka and return of Lord Ram with Sita Mata and Lakshman.

The chapter on Directive Principles of State Policy has the image of Lord Krishna propounding Gita to Arjun.

The chapter on the Union in the Constitution of India has the image on life of Lord Buddha.

The Chapter on powers related to States has the image on the life of Lord Mahavira.

The Seventh Chapter of the Constitution has an image of Emperor Ashoka.

The Eighth chapter has an image of Gupta art depicting Lord Hanuman carrying Sanjivani Booti.

The Ninth Chapter of the Constitution of India has an image from the court of Emperor Vikramaditya.

The world famous educational institution of ancient India — Nalanda University — can be seen on the Tenth chapter of the Constitution of India.

The chapter on Finance in the Constitution of India has the image of Lord Natraja and Swastik.

The 13th Chapter of the Constitution has an image of Bhagirth’s penance and the descent of Ganga.

An image of Emperor Akbar and his court is given on the chapter fourteen of the Constitution of India.

The chapter related to the elections in the Constitution of India has images of Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The chapter related to Official Language has an image of Mahatma Gandhi on Dandi March.

The chapter 18 of the Constitution has an image of Mahatma Gandhi serving the common people in riot affected areas of Noakhali.

Sharing these images from the original Constitution on Samvidhan Diwas, the law minister said: “Let us affirm our pledge towards upholding Constitutional values and strengthen our commitment toward rights and duties. Not just our rights, but the Constitution also lays emphasis on our duties. Let us all remember our Constitutional Duties on Samvidhan Diwas. As a responsible citizen, let us take a pledge to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem.”