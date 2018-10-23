On Sabarimala row, Smriti Irani’s argument: ‘Will you take sanitary napkin soaked in blood to a friend’s house’

Union Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday contended that everyone has a right to pray, but not to desecrate a place of worship.

Sharing her views on Sabarimala temple controversy, Union Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday contended that everyone has a right to pray, but not to desecrate a place of worship. “I have right to pray, but not right to desecrate… would you take sanitary napkins soaked in menstrual blood into a friend’s home? So why would you take them into the house of God,” Irani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at an event in Mumbai.

The minister further said she will not like to comment on the Supreme Court’s verdict as she was a part of the ruling government. Further speaking at the Young Thinkers’ Conference organised by the British Deputy High Commission and the Observer Research Foundation, Irani drew parallels with the example of her own multi-faith family. “I am a Hindu married to a Parsi. I have ensured that my two children practice Zoroastrianism. Both of them have done their Navjote,” the minister was quoted as saying by the Indianexpress.com.

“When I took my new-born son to a fire temple in Andheri, I had to give him at the temple gate to my husband because I was shooed away and told ‘yaha mat khade raho,” she added.

Irani’s comments come in wake of the incident of devotees opposing the entry of girls and women in the age group of 10 to 50 years into the temple despite Supreme Court order. It was reported that the devotees were camping at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam temple complex to prevent women from reaching the shrine situated in a dense forest.