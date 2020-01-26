On Republic Day, Congress sends a copy of ‘Constitution of India’ to PM Modi 

Ever since the citizenship law was cleared, a section of society and the opposition parties have been protesting against the CAA.

On Republic Day, the Congress sent a copy of the Constitution of India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it,” it said in a series of tweets. This comes amid intense protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which the grand old party has been calling ‘unconstitutional’.

Launching a scathing attack on the central government, the Congress party said that a lesson the saffron party has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. “It is this article that is completely violated by the govt’s Citizenship Amendment Act,” it said.

The Congress further added that it was important to remember that “it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form. Therefore, any attempt to draft laws based on discrimination is unconstitutional,” it added.

Referring to the way the central government has handled the protests against the CAA, the Congress said: “The violent clampdown on peaceful protests, the systematic breakdown and manipulation of the media and the undemocratic arrest or detention of persons criticising the govt are all symptomatic of BJP’s unconstitutional behaviour.”

Ever since the citizenship law was cleared, a section of society and the opposition parties have been protesting against the CAA. Two Congress-ruled states have passed anti-CAA resolution in their assemblies seeking withdrawal of the law. Some opposition ruled-states such as West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh have declared that they will implement the CAA.

On Saturday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the Constitution was under attack and it was the responsibility of every citizen to stay united to protect it.