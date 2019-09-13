On Ram Temple, Kalyan Singh says matter may ultimately land in Centre’s court

Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri mosque was demolished.

Former Rajasthan Governor and senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh on Friday said that he believes the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya will ultimately land in the government’s court. Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri mosque was demolished, told ANI: “The Supreme Court will give its decision on the basis of facts. I won’t comment on that. I believe that the ball will land in the central government’s court in the end.”

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit is currently being heard by the top court on a day-to-day basis after mediation between the stakeholders failed. Before commencing day-to-day hearing, the apex court had tried to resolve the issue by setting up a three-member panel under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge FM Ibrahim Kalifulla to find out a middle path. However, nothing worked as warring factions stood their ground.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, right-wing outfits such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS urged the central government to bring a law as, they alleged, the matter was deliberately being delayed by Sunni Waqf Board which is fighting for the mosque. However, the government maintained that it would wait for the completion of the proceedings in the court.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in its manifesto has stated that it “will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.” In the run-up to general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that any move on Ayodhya would come only after Supreme Court verdict.

Speaking on the demand of ordinance on Ram temple, the Prime Minister in an interview to ANI said: “The ordinance on triple talaq was brought after the verdict of Supreme Court. We want the issue to be solved within the framework of the Constitution. The ordinance on Ram Mandir can arise only after the legal process gets over and the Supreme Court gives its verdict.”