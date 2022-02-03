On Rahul’s ‘two India’ barb, remarks on judiciary and EC, BJP calls him ‘mindless’ leader, demands apology

Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks on judiciary and Election Commission, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology from the Congress leader for questioning the vital institutions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening, even as he claimed that the country was at risk both internally and externally. Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of bringing back the idea of a “king of India” that was “smashed in 1947” and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the “idea of a king is back”.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Gandhi also accused the government of using the judiciary, the Election Commission, and Pegasus spyware as “instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states”.

Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks on judiciary and Election Commission, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology from the Congress leader for questioning the vital institutions.

Rijiju took to Twitter to say that not only as India’s law minister but also as an ordinary citizen, “I condemn what Mr Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC”. “These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,” he wrote.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi called Gandhi a “confused, mindless leader” who needed lessons in history.

“Rahul Gandhi is a confused leader. The industrialists that he was talking about inside the Parliament, did not come up during the BJP rule. If he is getting the opportunity to speak as a Congress leaders, it is because he is from the Gandhi family. PM Modi is a democratically elected Prime Minister,” Joshi said.

The Congress leader alleged that the wealth of the country was in the hands of a chosen few. “I want to advise the PM that you are making two Indias. Please start working towards bringing the two Indias together. Stop sending the wealth of India to a chosen few…”, he said.

Speaking on foreign policy issues, Gandhi said that the present government’s stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India. “The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart. But what you have done is brought them together. You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit…China has a plan.

“The foundation of their (China and Pakistan) plan has been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in J&K and in our foreign policy,” he said.