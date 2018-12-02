On ‘Rahul is my captain’ remark, Punjab Minister seeks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, wife says Amarinder Singh’s respect and honour is above everything

When asked whether Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tried to dissuade him from visiting Pakistan, Sidhu said Singh is like a father figure to him. (File photo: Reuters)

From the day when Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu went to Pakistan and the events that followed his visit, former Indian cricketer is being discussed in political circles for his recent statement on Punjab CM and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. While questions are being asked about his visit to Kartarpur, Sidhu’s response has invoked sharp reactions not only from opposition, but also from his government.

In an apparent snub to Amarinder Singh, a former Army captain, Sidhu told reporters on Friday that he considered Gandhi his captain.

Sidhu is facing severe criticism for his statement that Rahul Gandhi had sent him to Pakistan to attend the foundation-laying ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and that the Congress chief is his ‘captain’. “Which Captain are you talking about? Captain Amarinder Singh-ji? Woh toh Army ke captain hain, bhai. Merey captain toh Rahul Gandhi hain. Unhoney hi toh mujhe bheja hai sab jagah,” Sidhu told reporters on Friday.

When asked whether Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tried to dissuade him from visiting Pakistan, Sidhu said Singh is like a father figure to him.

However, Sidhu, in a tweet on Saturday said, “Rahul Gandhi didn’t ask me to go, I went on (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan’s personal invite.”

Meanwhile, Sidhu’s statement invoked sharp reactions with Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa even demanded his resignation from the cabinet.

“If he doesn’t recognize Capt sahab as his captain then he should resign. Ofcourse,Rahul ji is our India captain but Punjab captain is Amarinder Singh. Sidhu sahab is an extraordinary person and has a long career ahead,he must choose words carefully,” news agency ANI quoted Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa as saying.

ALSO READ: No love lost! 10 times Navjot Singh Sidhu was controversy’s favourite child

Bajwa had said that Rahul Gandhi remained everyone’s ‘captain’, but he disapproved of Sidhu’s remarks about the chief minister. Bajwa also said “my advice to the younger brother (Sidhu) is to speak less and concentrate on work. You need to be consistent and you should make it your habit,” said Bajwa.

Akali Dal also attacked former cricketer over his remarks and said that they can never understand Sidhu and what he does. “Can never understand Navjot Sidhu. Sometimes he is all praise for Modi ji, now attacks him, he used to call Sonia ji Italian mummy now is touching her feet. Latest is he is targeting his own CM, looks like he wants to become the Chief Minister,” said Manjit Singh GK of Akali Dal.

Meanwhile, wife of Sidhu, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, came out in defence of her husband and said that Captain sahab (Amarinder Singh) is like his father and Punjab CM’s respect and honour is above all. “Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Capt Sahab’s respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu’s statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits,” ANI quoted Navjot Kaur as saying.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who completed 100 days in office, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the border in Kartarpur in Punjab province.

Union ministers from India, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with Congress leader Sidhu, attended the event in Pakistan Punjab province’s Narowal area.